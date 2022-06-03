Harley-Davidson to restart Wisconsin, Pennsylvania plants
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the motorcycle manufacturer suspended operations at its plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on May 19 for two weeks citing a regulatory complaint issue with a supplier.
The company didn’t name the supplier or provide other details. Harley-Davidson’s stock dropped almost 9% the day the shutdown was announced.
The company plans to restart the plants on Monday.
