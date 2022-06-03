Four north central Wisconsin schools advance to state softball

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Six area softball teams entered Thursday with a chance to win a sectional final and advance to the state tournament in Madison next week: SPASH (Division 1), Amherst (Division 3), Iola-Scandinavia (Division 4), Edgar (Division 5), Assumption (Division 5), and Thorp (Division 5).

#2 seed Edgar battled #1 Sevastopol at Woyak Park in Plover, and the Wildcats left little doubt about who the better team was. Edgar led 6-0 after three innings, then tacked on five more runs in the seventh to score a commanding 11-0 victory. The Wildcats make state softball for the first time ever.

“We’ve been through a volleyball regional, a basketball regional, and finally a softball regional,” said Edgar junior Reagan Borchardt. “And we finally could get to the next level and play together to get the win that we needed to win.

“I’m really glad that I’m a part of making history and I’m really happy that I got to do it with such a great team,” said Edgar senior Karlin Lipinski.

The Wildcats will be joined at state in Division 5 by Assumption. In a battle of #1 seeds, the Royals defeated Blair-Taylor 4-0 at Almond-Bancroft to advance to their sixth state tournament, their first since 2018. Junior Ava Schill pitched a complete game shutout, and Maleia Kolo hit a huge two-run homer in the top of the seventh to power Assumption.

“We’ve been battle-tested,” said Royals co-head coach Charlie Nelson. “You know I mean Blair-Taylor is really good, Almond was really good.

“We’re going to go down there and go to work. You know you always say we’ll be happy to get there, but we’re all lying. We’re thirsty for more.”

Also in D5, #4 seed Thorp is state-bound for the seventh time after defeating #1 seed Drummond 2-0 at Athens High School.

In Division 4, #3 seed Iola-Scandinavia punches their state softball ticket for the first time with a 6-5 victory over Random Lake.

SPASH came in as favorites in their sectional final against Superior, but the Panthers could never get anything going, as they fall to the Spartans 9-0.

Finally, Amherst’s quest for their first ever state trip comes up short against Wautoma, as the Falcons lose 2-1.

