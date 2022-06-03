First Alert Weather: Picture perfect weather Friday will be interrupted by weekend rain chances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday is a great day to spend outdoors as blue skies will last throughout the day. Highs will remain below average for the next several days. Clouds increase over the weekend with possible rain showers Saturday and Sunday.

Below-average highs for the weekend with a few rain chances. (WSAW)

Sunny skies with highs near the mid to upper 60s to kick off the weekend Friday. Breezy winds at times during the afternoon. Gusts out of the northwest at around 20 mph. Overnight lows drop into the 40s with clear skies. Increasing clouds into Saturday morning. We’re tracking weekend rain, but you likely won’t need to change any of your weekend plans (especially if you plan to travel up north as long as you don’t mind catching a few rain drops). That being said, this weekend will not be a washout across North-Central Wisconsin, but it would be a good idea to have the umbrella with you if you are going to be out and about.

Showers moving in south of HWY 10 Saturday morning (WSAW)

Saturday starts off with a bit of sun, then turns mostly cloudy mid to late morning. If you are planning to head to the Portage County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday morning, conditions should stay dry until perhaps midday, when showers could start to move in from the southwest. Rain will start off scattered, but not widespread. Some scattered rain Saturday evening south of HWY 29 and in portions of the Northwoods. Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 50s to near 60. Highs on Saturday are in the mid to upper 60s. Showers become widespread overnight into Sunday mostly falling south of HWY 29.

A few scattered rain showers in portions of North-Central Wisconsin Satuday early evening. (WSAW)

Widespread showers move in Satursday night south of HWY 29 (WSAW)

Rain will linger into the morning hours of Sunday and gradually lighten up by mid to late morning. If you are heading to Abbotsford, Stratford, or Granton for Dairy Breakfast, you may need a light jacket and an umbrella. Total rain accumulations near a half-inch for areas in southern Wisconsin. Temperatures on Sunday morning will be running in the 50s to around 60 by noon. Highs again near the upper 60s. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday evening, which could linger into the morning hours of Monday. Although, these chances remain low.

Showers turn widespread overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Most of the rain will fall south of HWY 29, accumulating around a half-inch. (WSAW)

The upcoming week continues the slightly cooler than average temperatures for this time of the year in North Central Wisconsin. A mix of clouds with some sun on Monday, while a fair amount of sun on Tuesday. Highs in the upper 60s Monday, while low 70s Tuesday. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with showers possible. High in the mid 60s. Partly sunny next Thursday, June 9th with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

