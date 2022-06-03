DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in the killing of a man at a Township of New Lisbon home appeared to have other targets related to judicial system, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced during a news conference to provide an update on a “critical incident” Friday afternoon.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul stated that the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded after 6:30 a.m. to a home in the Township of New Lisbon after reports of an armed person and two shots fired. The call came from someone who was initially inside of the home and left to contact law enforcement from a nearby residence.

Kaul explained attempts to negotiate with an individual inside of the home were not successful and the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered the home around 10:17 a.m. Friday. Kaul stated that the homeowner, a 68-year-old man, was found dead.

The DOJ stated that a 56-year-old man was found in the basement of the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and first responders performed life-saving measures on him before taking him to a medical facility. That man is currently in critical condition, Kaul said.

Authorities collected a firearm from the scene.

Kaul stated that this shooting appeared to be targeted and the suspect appeared to have other suspects that are related to the judicial system. He noted that there is no evidence of current danger to other individuals and other targets have been notified that there are no active threats. Kaul said he couldn’t specify how many people targeted.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation and said as the investigation moves forward, it will reveal the information it finds so that the public is aware.

Between 30 officers responded to the residence initially, authorities estimated. Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Police Department, Elroy Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services, and the FBI are all assisting in the investigation.

“Critical incident” in Mauston related to this pictured site on Woodland Hills Rd. Waiting on details from @WisDOJ and Juneau Co. Sheriff in an hour. pic.twitter.com/Z5EJERy1w8 — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) June 3, 2022

