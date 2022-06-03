Chippewa Valley Air Show to be filled with Wisconsin natives

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Air Show is Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 in Eau Claire.

Brittany Nielsen, a Wisconsin native, is one of the few women in the nation who travels the Air Show circuit as the lead narrator. Lt. Griffin Stangel and Blue Angels U.S. Navy pilot also grew up in the Badger State. He will be navigating the narration for the Blue Angels performances.

Click here to view the schedule of performers.

The event will be held at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. It’s located at 3800 Starr Ave. in Eau Claire.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m., and the show is scheduled to start at noon each day. The events conclude around 4:15 p.m. each day. Tickets include admission into the air show grounds with access to static displays and a Kids Zone. Click here to buy tickets.

