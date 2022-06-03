News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Air Show to be filled with Wisconsin natives

F/A-18C Hornets assigned to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, fly...
F/A-18C Hornets assigned to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, fly in formation (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Parker).(MC1 John Parker | U.S. Navy)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Air Show is Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 in Eau Claire.

Brittany Nielsen, a Wisconsin native, is one of the few women in the nation who travels the Air Show circuit as the lead narrator. Lt. Griffin Stangel and Blue Angels U.S. Navy pilot also grew up in the Badger State. He will be navigating the narration for the Blue Angels performances.

Click here to view the schedule of performers.

The event will be held at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. It’s located at 3800 Starr Ave. in Eau Claire.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m., and the show is scheduled to start at noon each day. The events conclude around 4:15 p.m. each day. Tickets include admission into the air show grounds with access to static displays and a Kids Zone. Click here to buy tickets.

CHIPPPEWA VALLEY AIR SHOW 6:35
CHIPPPEWA VALLEY AIR SHOW WRAP

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear sighting in Wausau on June 2
Black bear sighting on Wausau’s west side causes excitement and caution
Balloons from the 2021 festival
Taste N Glow promises to be bigger and better in second year
Travis and Scott Huse
Father, son charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County
Brothers Alex and Jody Williams with "Help Asheville Bears" drove from North Carolina to New...
Search for injured black bear in Juneau County draws national attention
Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash to be sentenced in August

Latest News

Christopher Charles Jackson
Arrest warrant issued for man charged in Brown County armed sex assault case
Children riding bikes outside.
Doctors say spending time outdoors can improve overall well-being in children
Wausau Police say Tommy Pittman, 55, is the suspect in a bank robbery.
Wausau bank robbery suspect to make first court appearance
Jason Derulo arrives at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the...
Things to know for the free Jason Derulo concert and Titletown Summer Fun Days