Attorney General Josh Kaul, Juneau County Sheriff to hold media briefing regarding critical incident in Mauston

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MAUSTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Law enforcement officers from Juneau County have responded to an incident north of Mauston, according to WISC-TV.

A business near the Woodland Hills subdivision off of Highway 58 confirmed to WISC reporters that crews with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office have been in the area since at least 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Attorney General Josh Kaul and Juneau County Sheriff Matt Oleson announced a briefing would be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Mauston. A news release stated a critical incident had occurred in Mauston. No other details have been released. It has not been confirmed that the incident near Highway 58 is the reason why a media briefing will be held.

Mauston is about 115 miles south of Wausau.

