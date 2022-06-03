News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for man charged in Brown County armed sex assault case

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to a violent sexual assault in Brown County.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on Christopher Charles Jackson, 35.

Investigators say a handgun was used in the crime and Jackson is believed “to be armed, dangerous, and knowingly evading apprehension following the most recent crime.”

On June 1, Jackson was charged with four counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault-Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Battery, and Battery. The case was filed in Brown County. Online court records list Jackson’s address as being in Kenosha.

Jackson was last seen in a black 2013 Ford Fusion four door with Wisconsin plate AJG5000.

Jackson is also an over the road truck driver.

If you see Jackson call 911. Do not approach him.

If you have information, contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 920-432-STOP (7867), through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app. You can remain anonymous.

DESCRIPTION

  • Black male
  • 6′1
  • 240 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair
Christopher Charles Jackson
Christopher Charles Jackson(Brown County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear sighting in Wausau on June 2
Black bear sighting on Wausau’s west side causes excitement and caution
Balloons from the 2021 festival
Taste N Glow promises to be bigger and better in second year
Travis and Scott Huse
Father, son charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County
Brothers Alex and Jody Williams with "Help Asheville Bears" drove from North Carolina to New...
Search for injured black bear in Juneau County draws national attention
Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash to be sentenced in August

Latest News

Children riding bikes outside.
Doctors say spending time outdoors can improve overall well-being in children
Wausau Police say Tommy Pittman, 55, is the suspect in a bank robbery.
Wausau bank robbery suspect to make first court appearance
Being outside beneficial for children
Spending time outside offers many benefits for children
Benefits of the outdoors for children
Being outside offers numerous benefits for children
Wrong way driver 4x over legal limit to drive
Wrong Way Driver Four Times Over Legal Limit to Drive