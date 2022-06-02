Taste N Glow promises to be bigger and better in second year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Preparations for the Taste N Glow Balloon Fest are underway and it promises to be bigger and better than last year.

Nancy and Steve Woller started Taste N Glow last year to fill the void left by Wausau’s balloon fest after it was cancelled because of COVID-19.

“It was so nice seeing the generations of families coming out: grandma with her grandchildren and the child in between, and they were just enjoying a beautiful event on the grounds,” said Event Coordinator Nancy Woller

The first year had 32 balloons, which has grown to 44 this year.

“We have eight special shape balloons. We’re actually going to debut one that’s never been seen in public yet – some really cute little mouse. It’s not little, it’s about 90 feet tall, but we also have Darth Vader and Yoda coming from Belgium,” said Balloon Meister Steve Woller.

Other special shapes include a sea fantasy, a rubber duck, bee and a seahorse.

Tether balloon rides are available all three days, with other ways to interact with the balloons as well.

“So during the day we’ll actually have a balloon on the field laying on its side. People can walk inside to check it out, touch it, feel it, and see how big a balloon really is,” Steve said.

A car show, professional log rollers, dirt flingers and kids’ activities are scheduled and Saturday a special taste of Wisconsin in the afternoon.

“Who doesn’t have brats in Wisconsin, right? So Country Fresh Meats is doing a brat contest from one until three. They’re going to have a grill cooking up brats that will be free for you to try,” Nancy said.

There’s even a special Taste N Glow beer by Bull Falls Brewery.

Like last year, there’s a philanthropic side to the event too.

“This year we’re doing a bunch of specialty T-shirts, so you’ll see a picture of your favorite special shaped balloon on there, and a portion of the sale of all of the shirts is going to go to Children’s Miracle Network,” Nancy said.

Donations will also go to local food banks. The humane society will be on hand and fire departments will be collecting for the fill the boot campaign.

Taste N Glow is also expanding its shuttle service this year with additional locations in Weston and at Granite Peak in Rib Mountain.

Click here for details about the event, or find out how you can volunteer.

