News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Porch pirates could face felony charges if caught in this state

Senate Bill 23 makes stealing packages from private carriers like Amazon, Fedex, and UPS off someone’s doorstep a felony.
By Maira Ansari and Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A new law in Kentucky is aimed at deterring and penalizing porch pirates.

According to WAVE, lawmakers had a ceremonial signing Wednesday of Senate Bill 23, which makes stealing packages from private carriers like Amazon, FedEx and UPS off someone’s doorstep a felony.

Packages were not previously afforded the same level of security as U.S. mail. The new law provides officers with another tool to combat package theft rings.

“Kentuckians have been repeatedly victimized and targeted by porch pirates, with important deliveries being stolen like medicine,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “It’s not just individuals who commit this crime. More and more we are seeing organized groups of individuals who gather stolen packages and then resell them.”

Package theft was previously considered a misdemeanor and it was often never prosecuted. Offenders caught stealing someone else’s delivery risk up to five years in jail.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release names of campers killed by falling tree in Price County
Travis and Scott Huse
Father, son charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County
Amanda Lewis booking photo
Woman sentenced to 8 years prison for role in Wausau drive-by shooting
Several dairy breakfasts to be held in June at central Wisconsin farms and businesses
Balloons from the 2021 festival
Taste N Glow promises to be bigger and better in second year

Latest News

Novavax is hoping to find a niche among some of the unvaccinated millions who might agree to...
Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts
Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and...
OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar
A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine...
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
Harvey Weinstein, shown in this file photo, is jailed in California, where he was extradited...
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court