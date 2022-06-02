News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Police: Multiple shots fired at Wisconsin cemetery

No sound - An aerial view of the scene at a Racine, Wisconsin, cemetery where police say multiple people were shot. (WISN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (Gray News) - Multiple shots were fired Thursday afternoon at a cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin, resulting in an unknown number of victims, according to police.

“At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery,” Racine police tweeted. “There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.”

The Racine Journal Times reports multiple people were shot and the nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is treating an undisclosed number of victims, is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The shooting reportedly occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died Friday, May 20.

King was shot after fleeing from Racine police. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release names of campers killed by falling tree in Price County
Travis and Scott Huse
Father, son charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County
Amanda Lewis booking photo
Woman sentenced to 8 years prison for role in Wausau drive-by shooting
Balloons from the 2021 festival
Taste N Glow promises to be bigger and better in second year
Several dairy breakfasts to be held in June at central Wisconsin farms and businesses

Latest News

An aerial view is shown of the scene at a Racine, Wisconsin, cemetery where police say multiple...
Aerial: Shooting occurs at funeral in Wisconsin
Inflation causing thrift stores to adjust prices
Inflation causing thrift stores to adjust prices
Chick hatches at Weston Power plant
Weston Power Plant peregrine falcon camera
The Department of Child Safety confirmed it received three separate reports concerning Chaskah...
Reports reveal details on grandmother accused of torturing, murdering grandson