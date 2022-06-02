News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Gulfstream announces $55 million investment, 200 new jobs in Appleton

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation has announced a $55 million investment and 200 new jobs at its facility in Appleton.

Gulfstream is building a “world-class aircraft paint facility.” The 73,000-square foot facility is set to start operations in the third quarter of 2023.

The facility will allow the painting of up to 48 aircraft a year.

The company says the investment is to meet customer demand and growth in its fleet.

“Gulfstream continues to make significant investments across the company to address both current demand and future growth in our completions and Customer Support operations,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “The investment in our Appleton facility is a key part of our overall strategy to provide our customers with industry leading completions and support worldwide.”

Gulfstream will hold a job fair on June 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the facility at N687 Discovery Drive.

“We are in a period of rapid growth and are currently hiring for a wide range of positions. We have openings for engineers, mechanics, avionics technicians and highly skilled trade and craftspeople. Gulfstream offers excellent training to assist in starting a new career in aviation,” said L.D. Buerger, vice president of completions, Gulfstream. “Gulfstream creates the world’s finest business aircraft, designed and outfitted with beautiful interiors. We are excited about this expansion and the opportunity to recruit and hire new talent to join the Gulfstream team at our Appleton facility.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release names of campers killed by falling tree in Price County
Travis and Scott Huse
Father, son charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County
Amanda Lewis booking photo
Woman sentenced to 8 years prison for role in Wausau drive-by shooting
Several dairy breakfasts to be held in June at central Wisconsin farms and businesses
Balloons from the 2021 festival
Taste N Glow promises to be bigger and better in second year

Latest News

Chick hatches at Weston Power plant
First of 3 falcon eggs hatch at Weston Power Plant nest
Taylor Schabusiness in court
Green Bay woman bound over for trial in murder and dismemberment case
(Source: MGN)
Bridge deck removal to result in full closures of I-39 in Stevens Point overnight
Wausau Pride event to be held June 4
First inaugural Wausau Pride event to be held Saturday
The survey can be completed anonymously online
Marathon, Lincoln County residents have until Friday to complete diversity survey