Green Bay woman bound over for trial in murder and dismemberment case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman has been bound over for trial in a murder and dismemberment case.

Taylor Schabusiness appeared before a judge Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

During the hearing, Green Bay Police Det. David Graf testified about arriving at the gruesome scene at a home in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane. The judge ruled there was probable cause for Schabusiness to be bound over for trial. Her next court hearing is July 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Schabusiness is accused of the Feb. 23 killing of Shad Thyrion and dismemberment of his body. Thyrion’s head was located in a bucket in the Stony Brook Lane home. Other body parts were found in Schabusiness’s vehicle, prosecutors say. She’s charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

Schabusiness, 24, underwent two competency evaluations--one by a state expert and one by a defense expert. On May 19, the judge ruled that she is competent to assist in her defense.

The state-appointed expert Deborah Collins testified that she talked with Schabusiness for about 75 minutes at the jail on April 4. “I would characterize her as cooperative, responsive to my questions so she didn’t require a lot of redirection. There were certainly moments where her expressed emotions were odd or out of context, but at no point did she appear distracted,” Collins said.

The defendant told her she abused alcohol, meth, acid, cocaine and Xanax. Her first stay in a psychiatric facility was in 7th grade after she attempted suicide. Collins said Schabusiness’s mental health history included diagnoses of bipolar disorder, attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Collins said Schabusiness didn’t show any signs of psychosis and that she understood what was happening in court and potential penalties. “She used the word, when asked, she attached the charges to the potential for life incarceration.”

Defense expert Tracy Luchetta evaluated Schabusiness on April 22. “She responded cooperatively yet many aspects made me concerned about thought process. She voiced a statement that was peculiar and seemed consistent with delusional beliefs,” Luchetta said. Luchetta gave an example that Schabusiness said her mother died when she was 11 and took her heart to heaven and gave it to a pedophile, and she was controlled by it.

Luchetta testified she had to repeat questions or redirect Schabusiness because the defendant often didn’t respond to the questions that were asked.

Prosecutors contended a person can have symptoms of mental illness and still be competent to contribute to their defense and participate in their trial.

Judge Thomas Walsh sided with the prosecution. “By greater weight of the credible evidence, the defendant is competent.”

Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

DETAILS OF THE CASE

WARNING: THE DETAILS OF THIS STORY MAY BE DISTURBING FOR SOME READERS.

A criminal complaint states that on Feb. 23, at about 3:25 A.M., police were called to the Stony Brook home by a person living there who reported finding her son’s severed head in a bucket.

The woman told police she heard a door slam between 2 and 3 A.M., waking her. She went to check on a light left on downstairs and made the gruesome discovery.

Dried blood was found on a nearby mattress.

Police learned that Taylor Schabusiness may have been the last person to be seen with the Shad Thyrion. They found her at a home on Eastman Avenue. She had dried blood on her clothing.

Police searched Schabusiness’s van and on the rear passenger seat. They found a crock pot box with “additional human body parts including legs,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home on Stony Brook Lane, which belonged to the victim’s mother. In addition to the human head, they found a “male organ” in the bucket. They found “body fluid” and knives.

In a storage tote, they found an upper torso.

Police interviewed Schabusiness and asked her what happened. She replied, “That is a good question.” Schabusiness said she and the victim were together all day Tuesday and had been smoking meth. After they arrived at the Stony Brook home, they were having sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling the victim.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill the victim but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it. Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

“Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body. Schabusiness stated all of the body parts should be in the basement. Schabusiness stated there should be a foot or a leg in the minivan. Detective Graf asked Schabusiness what she did with the head, and Schabusiness stated she had put the Victim’s head in a black bucket and put a blanket over it,” reads the criminal complaint.

The complaint continues, “Schabusiness stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade. Schabusiness stated the knives should be in a black bag along with the body parts in the basement. Schabusiness indicated that she would use whatever bags she found in the basement to place the body parts into. Schabusiness made the comment that at one point, she did get paranoid and lazy and that she thought it was the ‘dope’ that was making her paranoid.”

“Schabusiness stated the plan was for her to bring all of the body parts with her but she got lazy and only ended up putting the leg/foot in the van and she forgot the head,” reads the complaint.

Police, forensic teams and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office investigated and processed multiple locations associated with the crime.

