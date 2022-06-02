News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Great Dane Brewing set to open location in Japan

Artist rendering of taproom planned for Great Dane Brewing location in Japan.
Artist rendering of taproom planned for Great Dane Brewing location in Japan.(Jake Miller)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Great Dane Brewing is going global.

The brewery announced Thursday that after planning for several years, it will finally be making a production brewery and tasting room in Japan.

The brewery will be located in Akiu Onsen, Sendai, which is about two hours north of Tokyo. It will focus on canned and bottled beers that will be sold throughout the country, co-founder and brewmaster Rob LoBreglio explained.

“This is a dream come true,” LoBreglio said. “I get to work alongside some great people and close friends who are so dedicated to strengthening the craft beer industry in Japan. Along with featuring current Great Dane beers, we plan to create a range of new beers. We’re going to have a lot of fun with it and will certainly bring some of those recipes to Wisconsin.”

A Great Dane Brewing business in Japan has been a long time coming, as LoBreglio reminisced about visiting Japan regularly for several years and meeting Tetsuya Kiyosawa in the mid ‘90s through his brother. He said Kiyosawa was passionate about joining the craft beer industry, which was not hugely popular at the time, and Kiyosawa then trained under LoBreglio for two years.

Kiyosawa later returned to Japan, LoBreglio stated, and discussed putting a brewery in Japan together for years.

Rob LoBreglio and Tetsuya Kiyosawa
Rob LoBreglio and Tetsuya Kiyosawa(Jake Miller)

The dream came closer to a reality when LoBreglio said he met Phil Dawson, who was a former Madison-area sports radio host. Dawson became a certified brewer and moved to Sendai with his wife, who LoBreglio said was born in Japan. Dawson will work as assistant brewer at the company.

“The strength of this team cannot be overstated,” LoBreglio said. “From the beer and food to a strong respect for Japanese culture, we have a group that’s as passionate as it is talented.”

Construction is set to begin later this summer and beer is planned for distribution in the spring of 2023.

There are currently five Great Dane locations- three in Madison, one in Fitchburg and one in Wausau.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release names of campers killed by falling tree in Price County
Travis and Scott Huse
Father, son charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County
Amanda Lewis booking photo
Woman sentenced to 8 years prison for role in Wausau drive-by shooting
Balloons from the 2021 festival
Taste N Glow promises to be bigger and better in second year
Several dairy breakfasts to be held in June at central Wisconsin farms and businesses

Latest News

Some showers are possible at times this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Bright Friday, chances for wet weather this weekend
Bear sighting in Wausau on June 2
Black bear sighting on Wausau’s west side causes excitement and caution
The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received one...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Sun mixed with some clouds for the afternoon. A chance of spotty showers, especially north...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast