News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Cool with periodic rain chances ahead for the weekend

Keep the sunglasses near-by for the next few days. Chance for rain is ahead for the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plentiful amounts of sunshine before heading into the weekend. Cooler temperatures on the way with periodic rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. Although, rain chances don’t warrant any change in plans.

Early June Weekend
Early June Weekend(WSAW)

A cool start to Thursday with plenty of sunshine across North-Central Wisconsin. Sunshine will help warm surface temperatures near the low to mid-70s Thursday afternoon. A weak cold front is expected to quickly move through the region Thursday afternoon and evening. This may produce a few spotty showers north of highway 29 by the mid-afternoon. However, most areas will remain dry.

Another round for sunshine on Friday before another stronger low pressure system arrives for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will struggle to stay in the middle 60s for Saturday, with highs warming up a few degrees for Sunday. Showers will become likely for Saturday with more widely scattered showers arriving Saturday night into Sunday. Temps will rebound a bit early next week, with highs returning to more lower to middle 70s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release names of campers killed by falling tree in Price County
Travis and Scott Huse
Father, son charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County
Amanda Lewis booking photo
Woman sentenced to 8 years prison for role in Wausau drive-by shooting
Several dairy breakfasts to be held in June at central Wisconsin farms and businesses
Brittany Bronson ended up with a baby woodpecker stuck in her hair after it slammed into a...
Woman tangles with woodpecker that jumped in her hair

Latest News

Cooler temperatures over the next several days
First Alert Weather: Cool start to June
First Alert Wednesday Night Forecast
First Alert Wednesday Night Forecast
Mugginess lingers around for Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Cooler and less muggy on Wednesday
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast