First Alert Weather: Cool with periodic rain chances ahead for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plentiful amounts of sunshine before heading into the weekend. Cooler temperatures on the way with periodic rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. Although, rain chances don’t warrant any change in plans.

Early June Weekend (WSAW)

A cool start to Thursday with plenty of sunshine across North-Central Wisconsin. Sunshine will help warm surface temperatures near the low to mid-70s Thursday afternoon. A weak cold front is expected to quickly move through the region Thursday afternoon and evening. This may produce a few spotty showers north of highway 29 by the mid-afternoon. However, most areas will remain dry.

Another round for sunshine on Friday before another stronger low pressure system arrives for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will struggle to stay in the middle 60s for Saturday, with highs warming up a few degrees for Sunday. Showers will become likely for Saturday with more widely scattered showers arriving Saturday night into Sunday. Temps will rebound a bit early next week, with highs returning to more lower to middle 70s.

