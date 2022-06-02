News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Bright Friday, chances for wet weather this weekend

Spotty showers possible in early Thursday evening. The sunglasses will come in handy on Friday.
Mix of sun and some clouds this afternoon. A chance of spotty showers, especially north. Basking into sunshine to end the work week on Friday.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be mixed with some clouds for the remainder of Thursday with a chance of a shower or isolated rumble of thunder in parts of the Northwoods through sunset. In Central Wisconsin, only an isolated chance of a shower before the sun goes down Thursday evening. Temps will go from topping out in the upper 60s to mid 70s, back into the 50s by mid to late Thursday evening.

A chance of an early evening shower, otherwise dry and comfortable temps.
A chance of an early evening shower, otherwise dry and comfortable temps.(WSAW)
Partly cloudy to clear and cool overnight.
Partly cloudy to clear and cool overnight.(WSAW)

Mostly clear and tranquil Thursday night with lows by morning in the low to mid 40s. A few clouds may be mixed with sunshine in the north Friday morning, however, a majority of the area will be basking in the sunshine throughout Friday. Afternoon temps rising into the mid to upper 60s.

A good amount of sunshine and a bit breezy on Friday.
A good amount of sunshine and a bit breezy on Friday.(WSAW)

This weekend will not be a washout but it would be a good idea to have the umbrella with you if you are going to be out and about. Saturday starts off with a bit of sun, then turns mostly cloudy. If you are planning to head to the Portage County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday morning, it should be mainly dry until perhaps midday, when showers could start to move in from the west. Temps Saturday morning will be in the 50s to near 60. Showers are possible south of Highway 29 Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, while a chance of showers in the rest of the region to the north. Highs on Saturday are in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain showers could affect the southern half of the area Saturday afternoon.
Rain showers could affect the southern half of the area Saturday afternoon.(WSAW)
Times of showers south of Highway 29, while a chance for showers in the far north.
Times of showers south of Highway 29, while a chance for showers in the far north.(WSAW)
Umbrella needed south of Wausau Saturday night.
Umbrella needed south of Wausau Saturday night.(WSAW)
Some wet weather is expected in the southern half of the area starting Sunday.
Some wet weather is expected in the southern half of the area starting Sunday.(WSAW)

Sunday has a better chance of showers in the region, so if you are heading to Abbotsford, Stratford, or Granton for Dairy Breakfast, you may need a light jacket and an umbrella. Temps on Sunday morning will be running in the 50s to around 60 by noon.

You'll probably need to do some watering the next few days in the garden.
You'll probably need to do some watering the next few days in the garden.(WSAW)

The upcoming week continues the slightly cooler than average temperatures in North Central Wisconsin. A mix of clouds with some sun on Monday, while a fair amount of sun on Tuesday. Highs in the upper 60s Monday, while low 70s Tuesday. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with showers possible. High in the mid 60s. Partly sunny next Thursday, June 9th with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release names of campers killed by falling tree in Price County
Travis and Scott Huse
Father, son charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County
Amanda Lewis booking photo
Woman sentenced to 8 years prison for role in Wausau drive-by shooting
Several dairy breakfasts to be held in June at central Wisconsin farms and businesses
Balloons from the 2021 festival
Taste N Glow promises to be bigger and better in second year

Latest News

Sun mixed with some clouds for the afternoon. A chance of spotty showers, especially north...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather
Cooler temperatures over the next several days
First Alert Weather: Cool start to June
First Alert Wednesday Night Forecast
First Alert Wednesday Night Forecast