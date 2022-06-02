First Alert Weather: Bright Friday, chances for wet weather this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be mixed with some clouds for the remainder of Thursday with a chance of a shower or isolated rumble of thunder in parts of the Northwoods through sunset. In Central Wisconsin, only an isolated chance of a shower before the sun goes down Thursday evening. Temps will go from topping out in the upper 60s to mid 70s, back into the 50s by mid to late Thursday evening.

A chance of an early evening shower, otherwise dry and comfortable temps. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy to clear and cool overnight. (WSAW)

Mostly clear and tranquil Thursday night with lows by morning in the low to mid 40s. A few clouds may be mixed with sunshine in the north Friday morning, however, a majority of the area will be basking in the sunshine throughout Friday. Afternoon temps rising into the mid to upper 60s.

A good amount of sunshine and a bit breezy on Friday. (WSAW)

This weekend will not be a washout but it would be a good idea to have the umbrella with you if you are going to be out and about. Saturday starts off with a bit of sun, then turns mostly cloudy. If you are planning to head to the Portage County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday morning, it should be mainly dry until perhaps midday, when showers could start to move in from the west. Temps Saturday morning will be in the 50s to near 60. Showers are possible south of Highway 29 Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, while a chance of showers in the rest of the region to the north. Highs on Saturday are in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain showers could affect the southern half of the area Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

Times of showers south of Highway 29, while a chance for showers in the far north. (WSAW)

Umbrella needed south of Wausau Saturday night. (WSAW)

Some wet weather is expected in the southern half of the area starting Sunday. (WSAW)

Sunday has a better chance of showers in the region, so if you are heading to Abbotsford, Stratford, or Granton for Dairy Breakfast, you may need a light jacket and an umbrella. Temps on Sunday morning will be running in the 50s to around 60 by noon.

You'll probably need to do some watering the next few days in the garden. (WSAW)

The upcoming week continues the slightly cooler than average temperatures in North Central Wisconsin. A mix of clouds with some sun on Monday, while a fair amount of sun on Tuesday. Highs in the upper 60s Monday, while low 70s Tuesday. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with showers possible. High in the mid 60s. Partly sunny next Thursday, June 9th with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

