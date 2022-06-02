First of 3 falcon eggs hatch at Weston Power Plant nest

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The first peregrine falcon chick of the year hatched early Thursday morning inside the Wisconsin Public Services’ Weston Power Plant nest box.

This year’s first falcon is the 40th chick to have hatched inside the company’s Weston Power Plant nest box. It’s also the first chick to be born to falcon father Sheldon and an unbanded female mother.

WPS and We Energies began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in the early ‘90s. So far, 432 peregrine falcons have hatched at WPS and We Energies facilities — that’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.

There are two more eggs set to hatch inside the Weston Power Plant nest box.

In a few weeks, the Weston Power Plant chicks will officially receive their names. Each name is inspired by 1992, the first year of WPS and We Energies’ peregrine falcon program. The chicks also will receive bands that will allow peregrine falcon researchers to study and track them throughout their lives.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.