DNR seeks public comments on future management of Rib Mountain State Park

Rib Mountain file (WSAW - 2016)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The public can submit feedback through June 30 regarding the next phase of the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan revision process.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has developed a draft vision, goals and objectives for the future Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan. The public is encouraged to submit comments online here.

Last summer, a consultant group evaluated the existing ski area operation, assessed current market conditions for downhill skiing, and developed four potential alternative approaches to provide downhill skiing experiences at the property. The planning process is evaluating the full range of public uses occurring at the park, and habitat management opportunities. In addition, options for the future will be assessed, including the possibility of new recreation activities.

The Rib Mountain State Park Draft Vision, Goals, Objectives and Management Options, along with a set of options for various park management topics, are available for review on the DNR website. Hard-copies are also available at the Rib Mountain State Park Office, and at the Wausau, Rothschild and Marathon City public libraries.

In addition to the public comment period, the DNR will host an open house from 4-7 p.m. on June 22 at Northcentral Technical College. Attendees will go to the Center for Health Sciences Building (Room 1004A/B) 1000 W. Campus Drive, Parking Lot B, in Wausau.

