Bridge deck removal to result in full closures of I-39 in Stevens Point overnight

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Removal of the US 10/WIS 66 bridge over I-39 in Stevens Point is going to require additional full closures of I-39 to minimize the risk to the traveling public.

Southbound I-39 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 2. In addition, northbound I-39 will be closed at the same time.

Southbound I-39 also will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, June 2 to 5 a.m. Friday, June 3.

The signed detour routes are County HH to County R to West US 10 for northbound I-39 and Business 51 to East WIS 66 for southbound I-39.

The closures are necessary as bridge deck pavements are being completely removed, creating a chance for falling debris. The deck removal is scheduled for overnight hours to minimize the disruption to travelers.

In addition to the full closures, the left lane of northbound I-39 closed at 6 this morning and will be closed to noon Friday, June 3.

