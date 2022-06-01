Weston receives additional PFAS testing results; shuts down 1 well

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Weston recently received the results of a 3rd round of PFAS testing at two wells in the village.

Previous testing found PFAS at Wells 3 and 4. PFAS was detected in those wells again with this recent round of testing. After consulting with the DNR and the Department of Health Services, the village shut down Well 3 on Friday, May 27. Recent samples at that well exceeded the DHS PFAS health advisory levels.

PFAS levels at Well 4 remain below the DHS health advisory levels, but the village will be doing additional sampling to better understand how pumping at Well 4 may affect PFAS levels. That sampling is expected to happen within the next week. Results will be made available once they are received.

In a press release, the village says they continue to work on interim and long-term solutions to achieve PFAS levels below the current DHS health advisory standards at Wells 3 and 4. Interim plans include piping changes to blend Well 4 with distribution system water from other village wells. Doing this will further reduce the levels of PFAS in the distribution system.

Long-term solutions to PFAS contamination at Wells 3 and 4 include installing Granular Activated Carbon at the existing treatment plant. This project is in its early planning stages. Additionally, construction of Wells 7 and 8 will begin this summer. Planning and design of these wells had been in process prior to the recent findings of PFAS in the water system. This project should be completed in early 2023.

The village stresses that the water supplied to Weston Water Utility customers continues to meet existing drinking water standards.

More information about PFAS in Weston can be found at westonwi.gov/pfas.

