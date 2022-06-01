News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Weston receives additional PFAS testing results; shuts down 1 well

PFAS found in Village of Weston's wells
PFAS found in Village of Weston's wells(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Weston recently received the results of a 3rd round of PFAS testing at two wells in the village.

Previous testing found PFAS at Wells 3 and 4. PFAS was detected in those wells again with this recent round of testing. After consulting with the DNR and the Department of Health Services, the village shut down Well 3 on Friday, May 27. Recent samples at that well exceeded the DHS PFAS health advisory levels.

PFAS levels at Well 4 remain below the DHS health advisory levels, but the village will be doing additional sampling to better understand how pumping at Well 4 may affect PFAS levels. That sampling is expected to happen within the next week. Results will be made available once they are received.

In a press release, the village says they continue to work on interim and long-term solutions to achieve PFAS levels below the current DHS health advisory standards at Wells 3 and 4. Interim plans include piping changes to blend Well 4 with distribution system water from other village wells. Doing this will further reduce the levels of PFAS in the distribution system.

Long-term solutions to PFAS contamination at Wells 3 and 4 include installing Granular Activated Carbon at the existing treatment plant. This project is in its early planning stages. Additionally, construction of Wells 7 and 8 will begin this summer. Planning and design of these wells had been in process prior to the recent findings of PFAS in the water system. This project should be completed in early 2023.

The village stresses that the water supplied to Weston Water Utility customers continues to meet existing drinking water standards.

More information about PFAS in Weston can be found at westonwi.gov/pfas.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Schultz, 29
Wood County Lieutenant: Disagreement over air compressor was motive for Wood County shooting
Authorities release names of campers killed by falling tree in Price County
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Shawano County campground owner bound over for trial
Jaidyn Wright and her mom, Shawna Heusi
Hello, My Name Is: Jaidyn Wright
The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died.
Woman dies after jumping from Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Highway 441

Latest News

Aaron Simmons hoists the super regional trophy after UWSP clinched a spot in the College World...
Simmons Lauded Second-Team All-America by D3baseball.com
Travis and Scott Huse
Father, son charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County
DNR predicting busy boating season on state's waterways
DNR predicting busy boating season on state's waterways
Several dairy breakfasts to be held in June at central Wisconsin farms and businesses