Simmons Lauded Second-Team All-America by D3baseball.com

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point senior outfielder Aaron Simmons was named to the D3baseball.com All-America second team, it was announced Wednesday.

Simmons garners his second career All-America nod after an ABCA second-team selection in 2021. He was a first-team all-region selection by both D3baseball.com and ABCA on Tuesday. He also was the WIAC Position Player of the Year this season and an All-WIAC first-team honoree for the third time.

This season, Simmons set the school record for home runs by belting 20. He also broke the school record for walks drawn with 43 this year. He also holds career school records for triples - his 16 are tied for the WIAC all-time lead as well - and total bases with 409.

A .366 hitter this season, he leads the team with 62 RBI and a .758 slugging percentage. He is tied for the team lead with 71 hits and is 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts. This season, he has 20 multi-hit games, four of which were four-hit games. He has driven in three or more runs in 10 games on the year.

Simmons and the Pointers head to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the 2022 DIII College World Series starting on Friday (June 3). UWSP will face Salisbury in the opening round at 1:15 p.m.

