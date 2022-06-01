Several dairy breakfasts to be held in June at central Wisconsin farms and businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dairy breakfasts are a fantastic way for area farms and agriculture partners to highlight the importance of the industry. Several area counties host dairy breakfasts in the month of June-- Dairy Month. Here is a list of when those breakfasts are occurring.

ANTIGO

Schuessler Dairy will host a dairy breakfast on Saturday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to noon. The farm is located at W7243 Mayking Road in Antigo. The menu includes eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, cinnamon bread, cheese and ice cream. Cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children 6-12 and under 5 is free. Other activities include a dunk tank, bounce house, bungee run, petting zoo, kids sandbox, barrel train rides, and a candy drop at 11 a.m. There will also be guided tours and an interactive milking cow.

DORCHESTER

Ensign Rolling Acres will host a dairy breakfast on Sunday, June 5 from 7 a.m. to noon. The farm is located at 107645 Line Road. The menu includes pancakes, maple syrup, sausages, cheese, cookies, juice, milk and ice cream. Cost is $5 for age 6 and up. It’s sponsored by the Abbotsford FFA Alumni.

EDGAR

The Edgar FFA Alumni and Supporters Dairy Breakfast will be held Sunday, June 12 from 7 a.m. to noon. The breakfast is hosted by Larry and Jan Wendtland. It’s located at 229550 Pheasant Falls Road in Edgar. The menu includes pancakes, maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, cheese and cheese curds, applesauce, ice cream, milk, orange juice and coffee. The cost is $9 for adults. Children under 8 years are free.

MERRILL

The Lincoln County Farm Bureau and YFA will hold a dairy breakfast on Sunday, June 12 at 8 a.m. to noon at the Marc Center. It’s located at 1100 Marc Dr. The menu includes plain and potato pancakes, locally produced maple syrup, cheesy scrambled eggs, Geiss’s maple pork sausage links, Mullin’s cheese curds, white and chocolate milk, cranberry and orange juice and coffee. There will also be Kraft’s Critters, live music and more. Cost is adults: $8, children 6-11: $4 children 5 and under are free.

STRATFORD

The Stratford FFA will host a dairy breakfast and robotic farm tour on Sunday, June 5 from 7 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce, cheese, ice cream, milk, maple syrup, orange juice and coffee. The breakfast will be held at Country Aire, located at 118600 County Road P. The farm tour is at Stueber Farms Inc, located at 209901 River Run Road. Breakfast Prices: Adults $6, Children (6-11) $3, 5 & Under Free

WAUSAU

Philip Walters Farms will host a dairy breakfast on June 26 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The farm is located at 162987 Camp Creek Rd in Wausau. The menu feature scrambled eggs, fluffy pancakes, pure maple syrup, fresh cheese curds and ice cream. Attendees can enjoy a morning filled with interactive, educational displays, children’s activities, the annual pedal tractor pull, and a meat and cheese raffle. Pedal Pull registration starts at 9:30 am. The pull will begin at 10 a.m. with 4-year-olds.

