Minocqua businesses “cautiously optimistic” about tourist season

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The number of people flocking to Minocqua last weekend was similar to what they saw in 2021, despite the effects of inflation.

“A lot of people came up so it was very encouraging. I know there’s a lot of hardships with food prices and gas prices and everything but it seems like people finally wanted to get up here,” said Kurt’s Island Sport Shop owner Kurt Justice.

Justice is also a fishing guide, and those increases have affected his guide business too.

“We’ve had to raise prices on that. We’re using trucks, we’re also using boats, and fuel prices are up so much more than they were last year,” Justice said.

Justice said most people accept the higher prices as the cost of getting to do what they love, but he worries weekend visitor numbers may drop off, and that drives most of his bait and small tackle sales.

Other places on the main strip are keeping the optimism alive. Minocqua Popcorn and Puffs agreed with Justice that the weekend was a good one.

“I think people are looking forward to getting out and about again, getting back to as close to normal as it is going to be,” said Minocqua Popcorn and Puffs owner Pam Gleich.

They’re as ready as the tourists to see Minocqua come alive with the summer bustle.

“Overall it was a wonderful weekend. Great start to the season,” Gleich said.

