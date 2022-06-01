Loaded night of postseason sports includes SPASH and Edgar advancing to sectional finals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a jam-packed night of high school sports in Wisconsin Tuesday, including sectional softball and golf, as well as regional baseball and soccer.

Trips to the sectional final were on the line in softball. In D1, SPASH made the trip to Valley rival Marshfield. The Panthers jumped on the Tigers early, accented by a crooked number in the second inning. SPASH cruised to a 7-2 win on the road to earn their way to the sectional final, where they’ll face Superior Thursday.

In Division 5, Edgar played host to Newman Catholic, also with a trip to the sectional finals on the line. Edgar got things started early, as Maycie Yonker scored on a throwing error. They’d add two more in the second and ultimately sail to a 7-0 victory. They’ll play Sevastopol Thursday with a trip to state on the line.

In baseball, Newman Catholic hosted regional play as they welcomed Bowler. The Cardinals controlled this game from the get-go. They win 12-1 highlighted by a Jacob Pfiffner three-run home run in the fourth. The Cardinals advance to the next round to face Three Lakes/Phelps.

In regional girls soccer, D.C. Everest played on their home pitch against Valley foe Marshfield. The Trees brought it in the first half, netting two goals, including two from Madison Sazama. They win 4-0 and now play Hudson on Saturday.

In sectional boys golf, Lakeland Union, Antigo and Marathon all advance to state as teams. Three individuals ended up qualifying: Conner Krach of Newman, Peyton Krause of Cradon and Nolan John of Neillsville. The state golf tournament runs June 6-7 at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

