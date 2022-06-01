First Alert Weather: Cool days of summer
Cooler days ahead to start the month of June.
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cooler start to begin the month of June in the wake of the cold front.
Wednesday will feature less humid and a bit cooler conditions with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low 70s. A mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a chance for some light showers by the evening. Highs close to 70. Partly sunny Friday with a high in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers or storms are possible on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Next Sunday, June 5th has a chance for showers or storms. Highs near 70.
