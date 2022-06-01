First Alert Weather: Cool days of summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cooler start to begin the month of June in the wake of the cold front.

Cooler temperatures over the next several days (WSAW)

Wednesday will feature less humid and a bit cooler conditions with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low 70s. A mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a chance for some light showers by the evening. Highs close to 70. Partly sunny Friday with a high in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers or storms are possible on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Next Sunday, June 5th has a chance for showers or storms. Highs near 70.

