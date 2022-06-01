News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Cool days of summer

Cooler days ahead to start the month of June.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cooler start to begin the month of June in the wake of the cold front.

Cooler temperatures over the next several days
Cooler temperatures over the next several days(WSAW)

Wednesday will feature less humid and a bit cooler conditions with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low 70s. A mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a chance for some light showers by the evening. Highs close to 70. Partly sunny Friday with a high in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers or storms are possible on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Next Sunday, June 5th has a chance for showers or storms. Highs near 70.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Schultz, 29
Wood County Lieutenant: Disagreement over air compressor was motive for Wood County shooting
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Shawano County campground owner bound over for trial
Jaidyn Wright and her mom, Shawna Heusi
Hello, My Name Is: Jaidyn Wright
The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died.
Woman dies after jumping from Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Highway 441
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says

Latest News

Mugginess lingers around for Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Cooler and less muggy on Wednesday
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather
Tuesday's Forecast
First Alert Weather: Hot & muggy Memorial Day followed by a few strong storms