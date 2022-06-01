Father, son charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County

LANGLADE CO, Wis. (WSAW) - Two Merrill men have been charged with multiple felonies stemming from a child sexual assault investigation.

Travis Huse, 42, and his father, Scott Huse, 64 both of Merrill made initial appearances in Langlade County court Wednesday afternoon. Travis Huse is charged with 31 felonies, including 1st-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement. Scott Huse is charged with 12 felony counts of child sexual assault and child enticement. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, the charges are related to incidents of child sexual assault that occurred while the Huses were involved with the Apostolic Worship Center and former Evergreen Christian Academy in Elton, WI.

Both men remain in custody in the Langlade County Jail. Bond was set at $1 million for Travis Huse and $250,00 for Scott Huse. They are scheduled to return to court in the coming weeks for preliminary hearings.

The sheriff’s office says investigators are still looking for any information or possible victims who may have had contact with Travis or Scott Huse in the past. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Justin Grones at 715-627-6419.

