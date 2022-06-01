News and First Alert Weather App
Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday that Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39, and April Sheldahl, 45, of White Bear Lake Township, were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say the tree hit them while they were sitting at a picnic table.

Emergency responders declared them dead at the scene.

Nearby anglers told authorities a strong wind kicked up before they heard a tree fall.

