Community unites to find solutions to the biggest regional workforce shortage in decades

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds came together to discuss the most significant workforce shortage our region has faced in decades.

Among local businesses in attendance, six chambers of commerce joined to come up with solutions at the ‘Central to Success Workforce Solutions Summit.’

The president and CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber said because we don’t really have a large metro area to draw from, cities have to come together to find solutions to make Central Wisconsin a desirable place to live and work.

“We need to work together,” said Dave Eckmann, president and CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

Eckman said small cities can’t fix big problems on their own.

“...Preponderance of baby boomers leaving the workforce. We have people that have just opted out, the great resignation,” Eckmann.

Eckman also noted restaurants closing and companies having to shift work schedules to make ends meet. He said they have to get creative.

Getting creative is something Rebecca Knutson has to do to recruit new talent for Aspirus.

“How do we reengage people into the workforce is huge,” said Rebecca Knutson, VP of Talent Management, Aspirus.

Knutson said the keynote speakers gave her lots of ideas she’s looking forward to trying.

“People spend just as much time at work as they do outside of work and it’s an opportunity to bring great minds and best thinking together to problem-solve for now and into the future,” said Knutson.

Knutson and Eckmann both agree the workforce shortage isn’t going away anytime soon, but unifying businesses is the start of a solution.

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Today was part of that single step. I think we have to take what we’ve learned today, and take what we’ve talked about, and put that into action,” said Knutson.

“We’re in this together and if we’re going to compete as a central Wisconsin economy, we’re going to have to work together. We’re going to have to collaborate. We’re going to have to communicate,” said Eckmann.

