Authorities release names of campers killed by falling tree in Price County

TOWN OF LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Price County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of two people killed on May 29 after they were struck by a tree while camping.

Investigators said Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39 and April Sheldahl, 45, were at a campsite along the North Fork of the Flambeau River in the township of Lake. The location is in the northwestern corner of the county.

Langseth and Sheldahl were seated at a picnic table when the tree fell. Two other people at the campsite were uninjured.

The victims were from White Bear, Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.