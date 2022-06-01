News and First Alert Weather App
Authorities release names of campers killed by falling tree in Price County

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOWN OF LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Price County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of two people killed on May 29 after they were struck by a tree while camping.

Investigators said Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39 and April Sheldahl, 45, were at a campsite along the North Fork of the Flambeau River in the township of Lake. The location is in the northwestern corner of the county.

Langseth and Sheldahl were seated at a picnic table when the tree fell. Two other people at the campsite were uninjured.

The victims were from White Bear, Minnesota.

