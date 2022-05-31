News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Woman dies after jumping from Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Highway 441

The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died.
The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died.(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman being transported by Outagamie County deputies died Monday after getting out of the moving vehicle on Highway 441.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were transporting the 43-year-old Appleton woman when she got out of the vehicle on southbound 441 near Racine Street at about 5:30 Monday evening. She died later at a hospital. Authorities are not releasing her name at this time. The Department of Transportation says a section of Highway 441 in that area was closed for almost six hours.

The two deputies who were involved in the transport are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. That investigation is being handled by an outside agency, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it extends its deepest sympathies to the woman’s family and friends.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Schultz, 29
Wood County Lieutenant: Disagreement over air compressor was motive for Wood County shooting
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Jaidyn Wright and her mom, Shawna Heusi
Hello, My Name Is: Jaidyn Wright
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says
23-year-old Talon Keyser was taken into custody in connection to this investigation.
1 arrested after Wood County house fire, large quantities of suspected drugs found

Latest News

Bike to Work with the Mayor event, Wausau
Wausau residents ‘bike to work’ with Mayor Rosenberg
Farming equipment at Heeg Farms Inc. in Marshfield, Wis.
Farmer urges drivers to use caution when approaching farm vehicles and equipment
Hope on the Diamond promotional poster
Hope on the Diamond returns to Witter Field on June 3
City-run swimming pools in central Wisconsin to open soon
Jaidyn Wright and her mom, Shawna Heusi
Hello, My Name Is: Jaidyn Wright