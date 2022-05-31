Woman dies after jumping from Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Highway 441

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman being transported by Outagamie County deputies died Monday after getting out of the moving vehicle on Highway 441.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were transporting the 43-year-old Appleton woman when she got out of the vehicle on southbound 441 near Racine Street at about 5:30 Monday evening. She died later at a hospital. Authorities are not releasing her name at this time. The Department of Transportation says a section of Highway 441 in that area was closed for almost six hours.

The two deputies who were involved in the transport are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. That investigation is being handled by an outside agency, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it extends its deepest sympathies to the woman’s family and friends.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.