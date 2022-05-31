Wausau residents ‘bike to work’ with Mayor Rosenberg

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - National ‘Bike to Work’ Week concluded Tuesday with a community bike ride with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

The ‘Bike to Work with the Mayor’ event began at 7:30 a.m. Cyclists met at Marathon Park and biked the 1 1/2 miles to Wausau City Hall.

Mayor Rosenberg said it was an opportunity for people living in the area to become more familiar with bike routes.

“We want to make sure people know the about the biking infrastructure Wausau has, that people know how to use it and feel safe using it,” she explained. “We actually encountered a couple learning experiences today. It was lots of fun.”

About a dozen people participated in the event. Rosenberg said the turnout is usually between one-dozen to two-dozen participants.

