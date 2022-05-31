Teachers dealing with lingering feelings from national news

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sandy Hook, Columbine, Santa Fe, and now Uvalde continue to weigh heavily on students and teachers across the country, but therapists say those lingering feelings are normal.

Although it happened thousands of miles away, Kaelee Hiedeman, a school counselor at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh said the fear for her students and safety hits close to home and keeps her up at night thinking, ‘what would I do?’

“You know, we’re checking our classrooms for how we would keep our kids safe. We’re thinking through those procedures that we practice and looking at, what are the things that we can do, should the situation ever arise in our school,” Hiedeman said.

Lisa Tutskey, a Marriage and family therapist with Prevea Health said these feelings are more than normal and encourage teachers to check in with themselves, just as they have been checking in with their students.

“It is okay to be scared. It is okay to feel angry,” Tutskey said. “Oftentimes action can come from emotion. So, giving ourselves room to feel that grief, to feel that sadness, to feel that anger and that frustration is helpful.”

Tutskey said, by sharing our feelings, And reminding ourselves of the safety precautions we have in place, we can heal together and become a stronger front for our community and our children.

