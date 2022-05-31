News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Teachers dealing with lingering feelings from national news

Tutskey said, by sharing our feelings, And reminding ourselves of the safety precautions we have in place, we can heal together and become a stronger front for our community and our children.
A hallways of lockers
A hallways of lockers(WBAY)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sandy Hook, Columbine, Santa Fe, and now Uvalde continue to weigh heavily on students and teachers across the country, but therapists say those lingering feelings are normal.

Although it happened thousands of miles away, Kaelee Hiedeman, a school counselor at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh said the fear for her students and safety hits close to home and keeps her up at night thinking, ‘what would I do?’

“You know, we’re checking our classrooms for how we would keep our kids safe. We’re thinking through those procedures that we practice and looking at, what are the things that we can do, should the situation ever arise in our school,” Hiedeman said.

Lisa Tutskey, a Marriage and family therapist with Prevea Health said these feelings are more than normal and encourage teachers to check in with themselves, just as they have been checking in with their students.

“It is okay to be scared. It is okay to feel angry,” Tutskey said. “Oftentimes action can come from emotion. So, giving ourselves room to feel that grief, to feel that sadness, to feel that anger and that frustration is helpful.”

Tutskey said, by sharing our feelings, And reminding ourselves of the safety precautions we have in place, we can heal together and become a stronger front for our community and our children.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Schultz, 29
Wood County Lieutenant: Disagreement over air compressor was motive for Wood County shooting
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Jaidyn Wright and her mom, Shawna Heusi
Hello, My Name Is: Jaidyn Wright
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Shawano County campground owner bound over for trial
The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died.
Woman dies after jumping from Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Highway 441

Latest News

High School Sports 5-31-22
High School Sports 5-31-22
Tourist Season Returns, Businesses Optimistic
Tourist Season Returns, Businesses Optimistic
Downtown Minocqua
Minocqua businesses “cautiously optimistic” about tourist season
Small business owners take the hit for gas drive-offs.
Police notice rise in gas station drive-offs as prices soar
Drive-offs at gas stations on the rise as price of gas climbs
Drive-offs at gas stations on the rise as price of gas climbs