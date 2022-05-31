News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Storefronts filling up in ‘rebirth’ of State St, official says

Joey Turner plans to open a new jewelry store on State St. this week.
Joey Turner plans to open a new jewelry store on State St. this week.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Businesses are opening up at a historic shopping district in Madison after 2 years of various challenges, including record-high vacancies.

In May 2020, destruction downtown followed a day of peaceful protests for civil rights. Stores on State St. boarded up as a result, as they also struggled to keep up during the pandemic.

“We’re in this really vibrant regrowth, rebirth period right now,” Tiffany Kenney, director of the Madison Central Business Improvement District (BID), said.

“There’s a lot of new businesses and a lot of shifting businesses in downtown Madison,” she said, pointing to different shops in the 100 block of the street.

Red Square Flowers, for example, recently moved into a larger space across the street. Kenney also confirmed that five empty buildings on the block have also been bought.

In the BID’s 22-year-long history, January 2021 set the record for most storefront vacancies along State St., Kenney said,

More than 50 shops were closed at that time, compared to fewer than 40 this month.

“[It’s] hard to say why they closed,” Kenney explained. “One person retired. Other folks may be closed because there was damage from civil unrest that they weren’t able to recover from. Others may have found it challenging through COVID to get through.”

“I got the nerve to open the store because I felt like it’s bigger than me,” said Joey Turner, who plans to open his store Jewelers on State Street Wednesday.

Turner described what happened in May 2020 as part of his business creation story.

“I feel like it’s up to me as a leader in the Black community to show everyone that this is not just a general corporation area you’re destroying,” he said. “The corporations are really not affected when you destroy State Street Mall. It’s the small guys like me.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Schultz, 29
Wood County Lieutenant: Disagreement over air compressor was motive for Wood County shooting
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Jaidyn Wright and her mom, Shawna Heusi
Hello, My Name Is: Jaidyn Wright
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Shawano County campground owner bound over for trial
The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died.
Woman dies after jumping from Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Highway 441

Latest News

High School Sports 5-31-22
High School Sports 5-31-22
Tourist Season Returns, Businesses Optimistic
Tourist Season Returns, Businesses Optimistic
Downtown Minocqua
Minocqua businesses “cautiously optimistic” about tourist season
Small business owners take the hit for gas drive-offs.
Police notice rise in gas station drive-offs as prices soar
Drive-offs at gas stations on the rise as price of gas climbs
Drive-offs at gas stations on the rise as price of gas climbs