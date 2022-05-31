News and First Alert Weather App
Reward offered for information about targeted arson at Wisconsin Family Action

Wisconsin Family Action releases voicemails regarding arson
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison anti-abortion group targeted in an alleged arson earlier this month is offering a $1,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for the fire, the group announced Tuesday.

Wisconsin Family Action President Julaine Appling stated that days after the arson and vandalism that occurred the morning of May 8, a group called Jane’s Revenge reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. The Madison Police Department had stated it was aware that a group had claimed responsibility and that it was working with federal investigators to determine if the claim is true. The police department would not confirm, at the time of the claim, if that group was Jane’s Revenge.

Since then, no arrests have been made. Appling stated her agency is offering the award because it has not been given indication of progress in the investigation.

“It’s perplexing that Jane’s Revenge has not only taken credit for the fire bombing of our headquarters, but they have also threatened our personal safety and promised to continue this extreme violence to other pro-life organizations across the nation, and three weeks later not even a single person of interest has been named,” Appling said.

The Madison Police Department told NBC15 Tuesday that it is continuing to investigate the arson.

“There is no room for hate in Madison, and we are actively working with our federal partners from the FBI and ATF to solve this case,” the department stated. “We understand the desire for an immediate resolution.  However, investigations into this type of incident are time-consuming, and involve painstaking analysis of evidence collected, witness interviews conducted, and tips received.”

MPD encouraged anyone with information on this case to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

possible arson at Wisconsin Family Action
possible arson at Wisconsin Family Action(Marcus Aarsvold)

The Madison Fire Department received reports of flames in the building around 6 a.m. May 8 at the 2800 block of International Lane.

When the Madison Fire Department and officers arrived, they noted a ground-level window had been broken. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within five minutes and Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes noted that two Molotov cocktails were found at the scene. Investigators are working to determine what type of liquid was used in the devices.

The words “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” were painted on the outside of the building as well as an “A” symbol with the numbers “1312″.

