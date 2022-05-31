Police notice rise in gas station drive-offs as prices soar

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As gas prices climb, the Wausau Police Department said so are the number of drive-offs. The Wausau Police Department has been investigating more drive-offs since gas prices broke $4.50.

In some cases, small business owners of gas stations are left to foot the bill when that happens.

The owner of the Mobile in East Wausau and six other gas stations in the area said in recent months he lost $700 to $800 a month due to drive-offs.

“Last two days it has been two drive-offs,” said Raj Bhandari, Mobile owner.

The situation isn’t unique to Bhandari, the Wausau Police Department said they get more calls as prices climb.

“As of late, especially now that gas is over $4.50 a gallon, it does seem our intentional gas skips have increased,” said Andrew Kutchenriter, Patrol Officer, Wausau P.D.

Officer Kutchenriter said it’s not always intentional. He’s often the officer who calls the driver.

“I believe them. They drove off, their kids were distracting them, or they thought that they ran their card or whatever,” said Kutchenriter.

However, Bhandari said, he’s noticed more drivers intentionally trying to skip out on their bills.

“It has been more intentional drive-offs. Before we used to have drive-offs where a person forgot to and we call them and then they will come and pay, but now it seems like more intentional drive-offs where they won’t have license plate numbers,” said Bhandari.

Technology is helping to catch the guilty parties. Most often police can track down the suspects with just the color, make, or model of the vehicle.

Bhandari said he won’t go to prepay despite other gas stations like Kwik Trip’s recent transition.

“We are a community gas station, we don’t go that route because we have lots of the older population,” said Bhandari.

Bhandari said he now instructs his employees not to authorize gas if they don’t see a license plate or if they can’t read it.

“Moral of the story is, gas is but we have to be paying for the fuel. We are still responsible,” said Officer Kutchenriter.

The Wausau Police Department said the first intentional offense of “gas skipping” will cost more than $300. After that, it can be up to $10,000 or nine months in jail for stealing gas.

