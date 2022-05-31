Junior Poppy Princess carries on tradition

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gina Tepp of Stevens Point’s dedication to honoring men and women in uniform led her to learn more about her own mother this year after her granddaughter Jaelynn was named Junior Poppy Princess for Memorial Day.

“My granddaughter was asked to be a Poppy Princess, and little did I know my mother was also a Poppy Princess, so this was news to me,” Tepp said.

She got her reverence and commitment to supporting veterans from her grandmother. Gina’s grandfather was killed in the Korean War and her father is a Vietnam veteran.

Jaelynn spent the weekend dedicating her time to make sure the troops are not forgotten

“I gave out these poppies for the fallen veterans,” Jaelynn said.

Former Poppy Princess and great grandma Pat Radloff was in Waupaca with her husband keeping the spirit of the day alive.

They’re proud to have Jaelynn carry on the tradition.

