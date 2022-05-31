News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

John Wroblewski takes over as US women’s hockey head coach

John Wroblewski’s success with USA Hockey’s men’s development program has led to him being named the coach of the U.S. national women’s team
Head coach for the ECHL's Gwinnett Gladiators, John Wroblewski, right, conducts practice for...
Head coach for the ECHL's Gwinnett Gladiators, John Wroblewski, right, conducts practice for the team in what used to be the practice facility for the Atlanta Thrashers, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011, in Duluth, Ga. The sign is still up outside the IceForum: "Atlanta Thrashers Practice Facility." Not anymore, of course. The Thrashers are now the Winnipeg Jets, and Atlanta is again without an NHL team. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By JOHN WAWROW
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Wroblewski was named the head coach of the U.S. national women’s hockey team on Tuesday after recent success guiding the men’s development program.

Wroblewski’s hiring is currently limited to coaching the American women at the world championships in Denmark in August. He replaces Joel Johnson, who is stepping down after one year as part of his commitment to coach the University of St. Thomas women’s program.

Wroblewski takes over an aging U.S. team that's in transition after settling for silver medals following losses to Canada at both the Beijing Winter Games in February and the world championships in August. The Americans struggled in matching the Canadians’ speed and up-tempo style of play in having lost four straight in international play over the past year.

Wroblewski has spent the past two seasons coaching the Los Angeles Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

From Neenah, Wisconsin, the 41-year-old Wroblewski is best known for his four years at the National Team Development Program.

From 2016-2020, he oversaw teams which produced 29 NHL draft picks, including 11 first-round picks led by Jack Hughes, who was selected No. 1 in by New Jersey in 2019. Under Wroblewski, the NTDP enjoyed a 33-game winning streak in international play and made its first USHL conference final appearance in 2018.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Jason Schultz, 29
Wood County Lieutenant: Disagreement over air compressor was motive for Wood County shooting
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Jaidyn Wright and her mom, Shawna Heusi
Hello, My Name Is: Jaidyn Wright
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says
23-year-old Talon Keyser was taken into custody in connection to this investigation.
1 arrested after Wood County house fire, large quantities of suspected drugs found

Latest News

Grant Fuhrman, 16, appears in Winnebago County Court via video feed to face an attempted...
Oshkosh school stabbing trial delayed over mood from Texas shootings
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Woman dies after jumping from moving squad car in Wisconsin
Plane crashes in Wauwatosa yard.
Student pilot dies from injuries in Wauwatosa plane crash
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin’s Evers prays GOP investigator not named to panel