Hope on the Diamond returns to Witter Field on June 3

Hope on the Diamond promotional poster
Hope on the Diamond promotional poster(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available to see Cade Thompson and three-time Grammy Award winner, Michael W. Smith on June 3 in Wisconsin Rapids. Hope on the Diamond will be held at Witter Field. Click here to buy tickets online.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert with a special opportunity to attend a VIP meet and greet with Smith at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. Kids 12 and under are free. Grandstand Bleacher seats are $20. Grandstand Box seats are $40 and include food benefits. There is a special VIP offer for $75 that includes a box seat with food benefits and a meet-and-greet opportunity with Smith at 5:30 p.m. If you are interested in purchasing a Home-Plate Club table call the Rafters at 715-424-5400

Prior to the concert, the Community Drive-Thru will be held in the Witter Field parking lot off of Lincoln Street. The event will run from 1-3:30 p.m. Local businesses from the Central Wisconsin community will hand out coupons, promotional materials and other goodies to everyone who drives through the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to SWEPS/FOCUS.

The Rafters Kid Zone will be open to all attendees when gates open including inflatables, face painting and the opportunity to draw illustrations to be sent to the children of Ukraine.

WSAW-TV is a proud sponsor of this event.

