Hello, My Name Is: Jaidyn Wright

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Stratford’s Jaidyn Wright is on her way to state in the triple jump for the second straight year. But behind her success, is a voice still motivating her. That’s her late mom, Shawna Heusi.

Heusi was Jaidyn’s best friend.

“[We were] almost like Bonnie and Clyde. We were there for one another, we always had each other’s backs. I always believed that she would be there for me,” Jaidyn said.

That held true when Jaidyn was on the track. After starting in track and field as a seventh grader, her mom became a student of the sport. She would look up statistics for Jaidyn, calculating how much Jaidyn had to improve to take another step.

When it came to the meets, she was the loudest parent

“She was holding up her phone, screaming away. She was always there for me,” Jaidyn said.

The support continued through devastating news. In March of 2020, Heusi was diagnosed with cancer. At the time of her diagnosis, she expected to have three-to-five years.

“It was bad, it was very bad. There were many times when I got no sleep going to school. All-nighters, staying by her side,” Jaidyn said.

At the time, Jaidyn’s mom lived in Stratford but she attended Edgar. She made a quick decision to transfer to her home school.

However, due to transfer regulations, Jaidyn wouldn’t be able to compete for her new school at the varsity level without a waiver from the WIAA.

“She was going around the house…we got to make sure this is done so she can play,” Jaidyn said.

Knowing her daughter preferred track and field, she gave specific instructions to Stratford athletic director Travis Grubbs- her daughter needed to be able to compete at the varsity level in the spring.

On September 30, 2020, the paperwork was accepted by the WIAA, and Jaidyn was cleared to play varsity.

“She was ecstatic. She wanted to bake a cake,” Jaidyn said.

However, three days after the news, Shawna Heusi died. But on her deathbed, she gave Jaidyn a message.

“She said, ‘I want you to excel. Not just play the sport, but excel to where I know you can play.’”

Jaidyn has ascended to new heights since. Last season, she placed seventh in the triple jump at state, with a school record distance of 35 feet, 6.75 inches.

" I know she’s here. I know she’s cheering me on right there,” Jaidyn said.

This year, she’s returning to La Crosse with her eye on a new record, and her best friend as motivation.

“I always look up and I say ‘This is for you mom. We’re doing this together,’” Jaidyn said.

A message of gratitude to her Clyde, whose cheers are still felt with every jump.

