First Alert Weather: Mugginess lingers, but relief is on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A warm and muggy start to the day as you return to work. A risk for some thunderstorms in spots throughout Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region. A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the southeast part of the state. However, most areas across North-Central Wisconsin should remain dry.

Severe storms possible in SE portions of Wisconsin Tuesday evening. (WSAW)

Tuesday features more clouds than sun to start the morning off. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will move east in the southern part of the state. Clouds will begin to clear by the early afternoon for North-Central. Highs will be cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s. A wind advisory in effect for areas in Northern Wisconsin until 4 PM Tuesday. Here is where winds could gust up to 40 mph. Elsewhere, gusts below wind advisory criteria around 30 mph. This will help alleviate some of the mugginess. As the cold front continues to move east, a few strong (possibly severe) thunderstorms will develop near the Milwaukee area Tuesday night.

