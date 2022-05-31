News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Mugginess lingers, but relief is on the way

A moving cold front will produce gusts up to 40 mph Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorms in portions of the state Tuesday afternoon-evening.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A warm and muggy start to the day as you return to work. A risk for some thunderstorms in spots throughout Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region. A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the southeast part of the state. However, most areas across North-Central Wisconsin should remain dry.

Severe storms possible in SE portions of Wisconsin Tuesday evening.
Severe storms possible in SE portions of Wisconsin Tuesday evening.(WSAW)

Tuesday features more clouds than sun to start the morning off. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will move east in the southern part of the state. Clouds will begin to clear by the early afternoon for North-Central. Highs will be cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s. A wind advisory in effect for areas in Northern Wisconsin until 4 PM Tuesday. Here is where winds could gust up to 40 mph. Elsewhere, gusts below wind advisory criteria around 30 mph. This will help alleviate some of the mugginess. As the cold front continues to move east, a few strong (possibly severe) thunderstorms will develop near the Milwaukee area Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
1 in custody after shooting in Wood County
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says
23-year-old Talon Keyser was taken into custody in connection to this investigation.
1 arrested after Wood County house fire, large quantities of suspected drugs found
Image of girls bedroom
Lincoln County puts out urgent call to find home for 3 teenage girls

Latest News

Tuesday's Forecast
First Alert Weather: Hot & muggy Memorial Day followed by a few strong storms
Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather
Daytime highs will rise well into the 80s to near 90 Monday.
First Alert Weather: Summer heat & more humid with risks of showers/storms
Clouds to sun, breezy, hot, and humid for Memorial Day. A chance for showers and storms on...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast