California man arrested in connection with threats against Kiel Area School District staff member

Kiel Middle School
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A California man was arrested in connection with threats made to kill a Kiel Area School District staff member—unrelated to recent bomb threats.

The Kiel Police Department said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) took a 34-year-old Oceanside, Calif. resident into custody.

“We sincerely appreciate the FBI’s assistance in locating and apprehending this man who can now be brought to justice for making a threat to kill a staff member of the Kiel Area School District,” Chief of Police Dave Funkhouser wrote in a media release.

Charges will be referred related to the threat, though the suspect also faces Federal charges from a separate FBI investigation.

Funkhouser specified the arrest was not related to five bomb threats against the school district.

The FBI and Wisconsin Department of Justice are currently assisting in investigating the bomb threats.

Funkhouser said there are more ongoing investigations into threats directed toward other school staff members.

He hopes to release more information soon.

More Barriers for Families with Special Needs 6/1/2022
Taste N Glow Even Bigger 6/1/2022
