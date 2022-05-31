Average gas price for regular unleaded tops $4.70 in Kenosha and Milwaukee counties

(WSAW) - Some of the highest gas prices in the state of Wisconsin are in north central Wisconsin. According to AAA, as of Tuesday, the average price for regular unleaded in Marathon County $4.54. Higher prices can be found in Oneida and Vilas counties at $4.60.

In Kenosha and Milwaukee counties, prices surpassed $4.70. As of Tuesday the cheapest gas in the state can be found in Outagamie County at $4.19.

Statewide the average price for unleaded gas on Tuesday was $4.43-- that is a new state average record. The average price one month ago in Wisconsin was $3.92.

Average gas prices on May 31, 2022 (AAA)

