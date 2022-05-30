News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP baseball tabbed 5-Seed, to open World Series versus Salisbury

The Pointers will make their first appearance in the College World Series since 2013
UWSP Baseball hoists the Super Regional trophy.
By UWSP Athletics
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The No. 12 UW-Stevens Point baseball team was pegged as the five-seed in the upcoming College World Series, it was announced on Monday. UWSP will face four-seed Salisbury at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, June 3.

The Pointers and Sea Gulls will meet for the first time on Friday in the opening round. Salisbury, located in Maryland, is out of the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference and defeated Wooster in three games in the Super Regional Round.

UWSP is making its sixth trip to the College World Series. The last appearance being in 2013. In 2007, the Pointers finished third, the best in school history.

Led by WIAC Position Player of the Year Aaron Simmons (Franklin, Wis./Franklin), the Pointers offense has been clicking in the postseason. UWSP’s offense has posted double-digit runs in nine of the last 10 games with the Pointers going 9-1 in that span.

Head CoachNat Richter, a two-time WIAC Coach of the Year, is no stranger to the DIII College World Series. He played for the Pointers when UWSP went to the CWS in 2006, a fifth-place finish.

