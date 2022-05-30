News and First Alert Weather App
Thousands visit 28th annual ‘Main Street Memories Car Show’ in Tomahawk

By Jade Flury
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The 28th Annual ‘Main Street Memories Car Show’ took over the street of downtown Tomahawk on Sunday.

Hundreds of cars and car owners came out to show off their wheels while celebrating Memorial Day Weekend.

“The Tomahawk car show is probably one of the top two car shows in the state,” said Pat Burns, a custom car owner.

About 250 colorful cars lined four blocks of the downtown area.

“I will at least probably, yeah 4,000 to 5,000 at least, folks here so that’s great to have that many folks come out and visit us,” said Jennifer Turkiewicz, the organizer of the ‘Main Street Memories Car Show.’

This year’s theme was red, white and blue to honor veterans for their service.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for our veterans. The sacrifices they have made, everything they’ve done. Their time, their commitment, their dedication. It’s because of them that we can do events like this,” said Turkiewicz.

Pat Burns brought his smooth ride out for the car show. He said it took him nine years to build his truck.

“I enjoy going to the car shows just to show off my truck. I don’t really care to win trophies. If I do, I do. If I don’t, I don’t,” said Burns.

The event also brought in customers to support local businesses.

“A lot of our businesses are open so folks are in and out of, as well visiting our shops so that’s very exciting,” said Turkiewicz.

