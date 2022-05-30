First Alert Weather: Hot & muggy Memorial Day followed by a few strong storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stay cool and hydrated this Memorial Day: Summer temperatures plus humid conditions in-store. Some storms are back in the forecast at the end of the holiday weekend, followed by cool temperature trend.

Hot and humid conditions this Memorial Day. (WSAW)

A few sprinkles are possible early Monday morning with some clouds. Clouds will clear heading into the afternoon with highs approaching the 90s. Dew points will near the 70s, causing some mugginess in the air. Though, winds will be breezy at times out of the south, which will make the humid conditions outside feel more tolerable.

A line of strong to severe storms will move east ahead of a cold front Monday evening. (WSAW)

Strong to severe storms late Monday will stay in Western Wisconsin and weaken as it approaches North-Central part of the state. (WSAW)

A slow-moving cold front out west will move into the state of Wisconsin Monday night. Severe thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front in Minnesota after 6 PM. The moving cold front will push storms into Western Wisconsin after 9 PM. Keep in mind, these storms could be severe. Storms are expected to weaken as the front approaches North-Central Wisconsin, keeping the severe weather threat low for the area. Although, a few strong thunderstorms may be possible at times.

A severe weather outbreak will occur in Central and Western Minnesota Monday. (WSAW)

A chance for some strong thunderstorms Monday night which may bring strong winds and hail to the area. (WSAW)

Tuesday features more clouds than sun with a risk of showers and storms from midday into the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s. Depending on when the cold front moves across the region on Tuesday will make a difference if the region experiences severe storms.

A slight risk for severe weather Tuesday in areas SE Wisconsin. (WSAW)

If the frontal passage arrives during the late morning, storms won’t have enough fuel to become severe. But if the front moves through in the afternoon-evening, storms will become strong to severe. Main threats from strong/severe storms will be damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. Option one is more probable for Tuesday as we expect the cold front to move in Monday night. Monitor the forecast for any quick chances.

Severe storms possible in SE portions of Wisconsin Tuesday evening. (WSAW)

In the wake of the cold front, less humid and a bit cooler on Wednesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low 70s. A mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a chance of showers. Highs close to 70. Partly sunny Friday with a high in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers or storms are possible on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Next Sunday, June 5th has a chance for showers or storms. Highs near 70.

