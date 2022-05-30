“Columbia” soars back into the wild this Memorial Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rehabilitated bald eagle was released back into the wild at a Memorial Day service in Milton.

Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center of Milton released the eagle to honor military heroes that have died while serving in the Armed Forces.

The eagle was named “Columbia” because he was recovered in Columbia County with a wing injury.

Columbia made a full recovery before he was able to be released back into the wild Monday.

Over 200 people were in attendance for the release.

Columbia flew “fast and strong” upon release as he headed north, according to Hoo’s Woods.

