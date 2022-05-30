News and First Alert Weather App
“Columbia” soars back into the wild this Memorial Day

By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rehabilitated bald eagle was released back into the wild at a Memorial Day service in Milton.

The eagle was named “Columbia” because he was recovered in Columbia County with a wing injury.

Columbia made a full recovery before he was able to be released back into the wild Monday.

Over 200 people were in attendance for the release.

Columbia flew “fast and strong” upon release as he headed north, according to Hoo’s Woods.

