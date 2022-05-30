News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

1 in custody after shooting in Wood County

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Town of Richfield, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating a morning shooting that led to the arrest of a male suspect.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded at approximately 7:16 a.m. Monday morning to the Marshfield Medical Center and found a man with a gunshot wound. A press release says an investigation led to an address on Half Mile Drive.

A suspect was taken into custody with no further incident.

Police say this is an isolated incident and expect to release more details at a later time.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of girls bedroom
Lincoln County puts out urgent call to find home for 3 teenage girls
UWSP Baseball hoists the Super Regional trophy.
UWSP baseball advances to first College World Series since 2013
Daytime highs will rise well into the 80s to near 90 Monday.
First Alert Weather: Summer heat & more humid with risks of showers/storms
23-year-old Talon Keyser was taken into custody in connection to this investigation.
1 arrested after Wood County house fire, large quantities of suspected drugs found
Police say the driver involved in a single-car crash was arrested on accusations of kidnapping....
Police: Kidnapped woman causes car crash; suspect arrested

Latest News

Junior Poppy Princess Carries on Legacy 5/30/2022
Junior Poppy Princess Carries on Legacy 5/30/2022
UWSP Baseball hoists the Super Regional trophy.
UWSP baseball tabbed five-seed, to open World Series versus Salisbury
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Daytime highs will rise well into the 80s to near 90 Monday.
First Alert Weather: Summer heat & more humid with risks of showers/storms