1 in custody after shooting in Wood County
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Town of Richfield, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating a morning shooting that led to the arrest of a male suspect.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded at approximately 7:16 a.m. Monday morning to the Marshfield Medical Center and found a man with a gunshot wound. A press release says an investigation led to an address on Half Mile Drive.
A suspect was taken into custody with no further incident.
Police say this is an isolated incident and expect to release more details at a later time.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.