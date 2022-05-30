1 in custody after shooting in Wood County

Town of Richfield, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating a morning shooting that led to the arrest of a male suspect.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded at approximately 7:16 a.m. Monday morning to the Marshfield Medical Center and found a man with a gunshot wound. A press release says an investigation led to an address on Half Mile Drive.

A suspect was taken into custody with no further incident.

Police say this is an isolated incident and expect to release more details at a later time.

