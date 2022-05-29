First Alert Weather: Summer heat & more humid with risks of showers/storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer temperatures, humidity, and some storms are back in the forecast for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Sunshine will fade to clouds later Sunday morning with a risk of showers or storms from late morning to around midday. The storms are not expected to be severe, but could produce gusty winds, downpours, and lightning. Then mostly cloudy for the rest of the day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

A line of showers and storms will pass through the area around midday. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy, warm, breezy, and muggy tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. There is a chance of morning showers or storms on Monday, then turning partly to mostly sunny. Very warm, breezy, and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers or scattered storms are possible Monday morning. (WSAW)

Another round of showers or storms could be headed our way later Monday night into early Tuesday morning, which will be well in advance of a cold front that will arrive during the day on Tuesday.

Additional showers or storms are possible early Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Tuesday features more clouds than sun with a risk of showers and storms from midday into the afternoon. Depending on when the cold front moves across the region on Tuesday, particularly for the afternoon, will make a difference on whether we experience run of the mill storms, or strong/severe storms. The peak of daytime heating in the afternoon is the more likely timeframe for the storms to be stronger. The potential exists for strong/severe storms to produce damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall.

A cold front will spark strong to severe storms as we go through the day on Tuesday. (WSAW)

In the wake of the cold front, less humid and a bit cooler on Wednesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low 70s. A mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a chance of showers. Highs close to 70. Partly sunny Friday, a chance of showers north. High in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers or storms possible on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Next Sunday, June 5th could start off with showers or a storm then some sun developing. Highs in the upper 60s.

