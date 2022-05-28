UWSP baseball advances to first College World Series since 2013

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point baseball team punched their ticket to their first College World Series since 2013 with an 11-7 win over UW-Whitewater Saturday.

The Pointers jumped out to a 3-0 lead, and later a 6-3 lead, but the Warhawks battled back and cut the game to a one-run advantage in the eighth inning 7-6.. In that eighth inning, the Pointer got their biggest hit of the season as Logan Matson crushed a grand slam to give the Pointers an 11-7 advantage. The Neillsville native finished the day 2-4 with a four runs driven in.

Logan Matson=Clutch.



The Neillsville native crushes a grand slam to give @UWSPbaseball an 11-6 lead in the 8th.



The Pointers are six outs away from their first College World Series appearance since 2013. #NCAABaseball pic.twitter.com/0rVkdGg1sq — Noah Manderfeld WSAW (@ManderfeldNoah) May 28, 2022

The Warhakws ended up loading out the bases in the ninth, but Austin Syvertson closed the door with a strikeout to end the game and ensuring the trip to the College World Series.

In addition to Matson’s heroics, Lucas Luedtke had a solid day, going 3-4 from the plate with four RBI and four runs scored. The Pointers scored their 11 runs on 15 hits, while the Warhawks only plated seven runs on 15 hits of their own.

The Pointers clinch their first trip to the CWS all-time and first since 2013. The 2022 NCAA D3 College World Series will take place in Cedar Rapids, IA next week.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.