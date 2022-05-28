REPORTS: Lakers hire Bucks’ assitant Darvin Ham

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly hired Bucks’ assistant coach Darvin Harm to be their next head coach.

The Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2022

Ham has been in Milwaukee since Mike Budenholzer became the head coach in 2018. He also was a part of Budenholzer’s staff in Atlanta. Ham helped the Bucks to an NBA title last season.

Ham has spent time in the Lakers’ coaching staff previously, coaching as an assistant in LA from 2011-2013.

Ham also spent time in Milwaukee as a player from 1999=2002. He won the NBA title as a player with the Pistons in 2004.

