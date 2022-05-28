First Alert Weather: Rising temperatures & more humid

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday was the wettest day of the Memorial Day weekend in North Central Wisconsin as showers and isolated storms rolled through with a warm front. Breaks in the clouds for Saturday evening and night, while starting to get a bit more humid. Lows by morning on Sunday are in the mid to upper 50s.

Breezy, warmer, and more humid Sunday with some intervals of sun. (WSAW)

The best risk of strong/severe storms will be off to our west Sunday. (WSAW)

The best risk of severe storms will be in far western Wisconsin & Minnesota Monday. (WSAW)

More humid ending the holiday weekend into the early new work week. (WSAW)

Breezy, warmer, and more humid on Sunday. Clouds along with some intervals of sunshine. Highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a chance of passing showers or a scattered storm Sunday night into early Monday morning. Otherwise rather warm continued breezy, and humid on Memorial Day. Highs rising into the mid to upper 80s.

Memorial Day will have highs in the mid to upper 80s. (WSAW)

A cold front could spark showers or storms Tuesday. (WSAW)

The next weather maker is on the way for Tuesday in the form of a cold front. Whether we are dealing with run-of-the-mill showers and storms, or strong to severe storms is when the front rolls across our area. The model guidance still varies from the front moving through during the morning to midday or in the afternoon to early evening. The better shot of having strong/severe storms could be if that front passage occurs during the afternoon hours. No less, be prepared for wet weather on Tuesday, still humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

In the wake of the cold front, cooler and less humid on Wednesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of showers. High in the low 70s. A mix of sun and clouds on Friday and a bit warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Next Saturday, June 4th could feature the possibility of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hottest on Monday, and cooler for the days ahead. (WSAW)

